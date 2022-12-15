Per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, Lindgren was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating that he will guard the home goal against Dallas.

Lindgren has won five straight games, improving his record to 7-3-2 this season. He has been stellar of late, giving up only nine goals on 146 shots during the winning streak and will provide Darcy Kuemper (upper body) with a battle for the top job, upon his return. Lindgren will be in tough against the Stars, who are tied for second in the NHL in goals scored with 110.