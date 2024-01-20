Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports. indicating he will defend the road net Saturday against the Blues.

Lindgren is coming off an 18-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. He has earned a 9-4-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 18 games played. The Blues rank 26th in the league this season with 2.79 goals per contest.