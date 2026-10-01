Lindgren will guard the road crease in Saturday's contest against the Lightning, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Lindgren will make his season debut in the second half of the Capitals' upcoming back-to-back. The 32-year-old netminder's 2025-26 campaign was riddled with injuries, but he also took a step back in production when healthy, posting a 9-8-3 record, a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 21 regular-season outings. He's currently off the fantasy radar to open the season, but if he can post solid numbers against the Lightning on Thursday, who made the postseason in 2025-26, Lindgren could trend back towards fantasy relevance.