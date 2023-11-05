Lindgren made 35 saves in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

His mates staked him to a 2-0 lead after the first frame, and he never relinquished it to earn his first win. Dmitri Voronkov tipped a puck past Lindgren on a perfect screen play at 1:38 of the second, but from there, he bricked up the net. It was Lindgren's first appearance since Oct. 13 in a loss to Pittsburgh. He doesn't get enough starts to provide value to fantasy managers.