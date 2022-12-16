Lindgren stopped 24-of-26 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

The ice was tilted toward Jake Oettinger at the other end -- he stopped 45 shots. Lindgren actually carried a 1-0 lead into the third, but Jamie Benn tied it up on a rebound on a power play just 48 seconds into the frame. And Colin Miller scored 79 seconds later when his shot deflected off the Caps' Lars Eller's back and past Lindgren. The loss snapped the team's (and Lindren's) five-game win streak.