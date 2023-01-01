Lindgren made 31 saves in a 9-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Cole Caufield beat him twice. The first was a rocket one-timer from the left face-off circle on a 4-on-3 power play and the second came on a breakaway after the sniper stole the puck from Lars Eller. Lindgren has won four straight games and allowed just eight goals in that span. Darcy Kuemper is back with the Caps after missing most of December and both goalies are on a roll. With wins stacking up, Lindgren may press for more starts short term.