Lindgren was named the "First Star" for the week of Dec. 5-11, per a team press release.

Lindgren made four starts over the week in place of Darcy Kuemper (upper body), posting a 1.50 GAA and .949 save percentage behind a perfect 4-0-0 record to get the injury-plagued Capitals back in playoff contention. The Capitals are likely to get the aforementioned Kuemper back from the injured list soon, but Lindgren has established himself as a capable netminder and should be started whenever he minds the cage.