Lindgren sustained an apparent lower-body injury at the end of overtime in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren shook off the injury long enough to perform in the shootout, but he needed assistance from his teammates to exit the ice at the end. The 32-year-old's injury comes at a bad time, as Logan Thompson (upper body) was not available Thursday. Lindgren's status wasn't updated after the game, leaving the Capitals' goaltending situation murky heading into Saturday's home game versus the Hurricanes. With the win, Lindgren improved to 8-6-3 with a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 18 appearances.