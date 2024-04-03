Lindgren stopped 25 of 31 shots before being replaced by Darcy Kuemper early in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Capitals were only down 3-2 heading into the third, but three goals in under six minutes to begin the final frame got Lindgren the hook. It's the third time in his last seven outings the 30-year-old netminder has given up at least five goals, a stretch in which he's gone 3-3-1 with a 3.98 GAA and .879 save percentage. Washington is clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at the moment -- they're tied with Detroit at 82 points but have a game in hand -- and coach Spencer Carbery seems willing to ride with Lindgren as his No. 1 goalie right to the end, despite his recent form.