Lindgren stopped 19 shots Friday during a 3-1 loss to the Rangers in Game 3 of the Capitals' first-round series.

John Carlson opened the scoring with a somewhat fluky goal early in the first period, but Lindgren gave up the lead less than a minute later when Chris Kreider tipped home a long-range shot and the Rangers never looked back. The 30-year-old netminder has given up 11 goals on 81 shots through three playoff games, and while that shaky save percentage isn't entirely his fault, Lindgren's still begun the playoffs with three straight losses, leaving Washington on the brink of being swept.