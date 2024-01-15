Lindgren made 29 saves in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Starting for the second straight day in a home-and-home set against the Blueshirts, Lindgren once again held a dangerous New York offense to only two goals, but unlike Saturday he didn't get enough offensive support to record a win. The fact that the 30-year-old immediately started two straight games after returning from an upper-body injury is a strong sign the Capitals view him as their No. 1 netminder, ahead of the struggling Darcy Kuemper.