Lindgren made 35 saves in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

For the most part, Minnesota's goals came as a result of the Wild out-working Washington's defense rather than poor play by Lindgren, but he still lost for the third time in four starts since the All-Star break. With Darcy Kuemper (upper body) banged up, Lindgren's workload could increase significantly in the short term, but his 2.87 GAA and .902 save percentage don't make him a particularly appealing fantasy option.