Lindgren allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

Lindgren gave up two goals in a span of 47 seconds early in the third period, and that proved too much for the Capitals to overcome. Prior to Thursday, the 31-year-old netminder had won four of his last five outings. He's now 15-11-3 with a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 30 starts this season. If the Capitals continue on their goalie rotation, Logan Thompson would start the road-trip finale in San Jose on Saturday.