Lindgren will be between the home pipe against Philadelphia on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Lindgren has allowed three or more goals in five of his last seven appearances, going 4-2-1 with a .874 save percentage. With the 31-year-old backstop struggling, the team has started to lean more heavily on Logan Thompson, though Lindgren should still see plenty of starts down the stretch.
