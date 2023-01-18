Lindgren stopped 18 of 21 shots, losing a 4-2 contest to the Wild on Tuesday.

Lindgren did not have his A-game versus the Wild, allowing three goals in the second period and posting a .857 save percentage. While having an excellent month of December, Lindgren has struggled in his limited game action so far in January, sporting a 0-2-0 record with a 3.11 GAA and .857 save percentage. The former Canadien will likely continue to serve as the backup to Darcy Kuemper.