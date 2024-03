Lindgren is expected to start in Saturday's home game against the Bruins, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren will look to bounce back after allowing five goals on 48 shots faced during a 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The 30-year-old backstopped the Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Bruins on Feb. 10 and has been instrumental in Washington's late-season push to lock down a playoff berth.