Lindgren will get the home start Saturday against the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Lindgren will get his first start since exiting early in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Dec. 29. The 30-year-old has been invaluable to the Capitals this season, posting a 2.27 GAA and .928 save percentage behind a 7-3-5 record in 15 appearances this season. Darcy Kuemper is atop the depth chart, but Lindgren has been a reliable backstop thus far in the 2023-24 campaign. The 30-year-old Lindgren should continue to get his fair share of starts, so fantasy managers should consider scooping him back up if he's available.