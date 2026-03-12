Lindgren will protect the road goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren is set for the second half of the back-to-back after Logan Thompson took the loss Wednesday versus the Flyers. Lindgren will be making just his second start since the Olympic break. He allowed four goals on 23 shots versus the Canadiens on Feb. 28, and a tough matchup against the Sabres doesn't bode well for Lindgren turning things around.