Lindgren will protect the road net versus the Sharks on Wednesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren has won his last three decisions, allowing nine goals on 90 shots over four appearances in that span. He'll play the second half of a back-to-back after Logan Thompson guided the Capitals to a 3-1 win over the Kings on Tuesday. The Sharks present a bit of a challenge, as they've scored 15 goals while going 3-2-0 over their last five games.