Lindgren allowed two goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Lindgren was the busier goalie on the night and continued to turn away the majority of Boston's shots, including all three in overtime. Although the Capitals lost in the shootout, Lindgren had a solid .931 save percentage on the night. During the month of March, Lindgren has nine wins, four losses and an overtime loss in 14 games. Lindgren continues to emerge as the surprise No. 1 goaltender for the Capitals, stealing the net from veteran Darcy Kuemper.