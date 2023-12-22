Lindgren stopped 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 30-year-old netminder twice let one-goal leads slip through his fingers, but Lindgren still got the victory thanks to an Alex Ovechkin winner. Lindgren continues to play well overall, and through six appearances in December he's gone 2-1-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .918 save percentage. With Darcy Kuemper also putting together a good month, the Capitals will likely continue splitting the workload in the crease between the two goalies.