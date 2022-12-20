Lindgren made 16 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 29-year-old netminder looked shaky early as Detroit jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period despite only firing six shots on net in the frame, but Lindgren regained his focus and gave Washington a chance to mount a comeback. He's gone an impressive 7-1-0 while making eight straight starts, but with Darcy Kuemper now recovered from an upper-body injury, Lindgren and his 2.71 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season could return to backup duties as soon as Thursday against the Senators.