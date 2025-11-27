Lindgren turned aside 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Washington grabbed a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, and while Winnipeg rallied to tie it early in the second, Lindgren made sure that the Caps' next lead didn't slip away. The veteran netminder has won three straight decisions, going 3-1-1 over six November outings with a 2.81 GAA and .889 save percentage as he tries to work his way into a timeshare with Logan Thompson.