Lindgren made 28 saves during Monday's 3-2 victory over the Oilers.
Lingren claimed his first decision since Nov. 7. The 28-year-old netminder entered Monday winless during his past four appearances but blanked the Oilers over the final 25 minutes, helping the Capitals improve to 4-8-3 on the road this season. With No. 1 netminder Darcy Kuemper sidelined with an upper-body injury, Hunter Shepard, the AHL's goalie of the month for November, served as Lindgren's backup.
