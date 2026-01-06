Lindgren made 41 saves in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Anaheim out-shot the home side 45-29 on the night, but Lindgren made sure the Ducks never found an equalizer after Washington emerged from the first period with a 2-1 lead. The veteran netminder has just one regulation loss in his last nine outings, going 6-1-1 with a 2.87 GAA and .897 save percentage dating back to Nov. 17.