Lindgren will be between the pipes on the road versus the Rangers.
Lindgren will make his first appearance in the crease for the Caps since signing his three-year contract extension. At this point, the 31-year-old netminder will likely face an uphill battle to reach the 20-win threshold, having secured just 13 victories in his 27 appearances.
