Lindgren will start on the road in Game 2 versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Lindgren stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 4-1 loss in Game 1. The 30-year-old is firmly established as the Capitals' No. 1 goalie, but he faces an uphill battle versus the Presidents' Trophy winners. Lindgren has allowed eight goals across four appearances versus the Rangers in 2023-24.
