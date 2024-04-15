Lindgren will be between the pipes for Monday's home matchup with Boston, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren has featured in 21 of the Caps' last 23 contests, posting an 11-8-2 record to go with a 2.92 GAA. If Washington does make the postseason, there will no doubt be some concern that Lindgren was overworked down the stretch, though with a back-to-back on the schedule, Darcy Kuemper will likely get the nod on the road versus the Flyers on Tuesday.