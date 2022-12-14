Lindgren will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Lindgren will make his sixth straight appearance, and he's won his last four starts while allowing just six goals overall in that shorter span. The Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the league, so this is a good spot for Lindgren to continue his success while filling in for Darcy Kuemper (upper body).