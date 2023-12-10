Lindgren made 31 saves in a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Lindgren's second shutout of the season came against his younger brother Ryan Lindgren and the Rangers. Charlie became the fourth goalie in NHL history to record a shutout against his brother. He has been exceptional this season, earning a 6-2-1 record in nine starts with a 2.34 GAA and a .931 save percentage.