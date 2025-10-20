Lindgren stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Lindgren's second start of the season certainly didn't match the success of his first, in which he recorded a shutout. On Sunday, he let four goals in on just 24 shots, good for an .833 save percentage on the night. He is firmly entrenched as the backup behind Logan Thompson currently, but he should be in line to start at least one part of Washington's back-to-back Friday and Saturday this week.