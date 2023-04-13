Lindgren will miss Thursday's season finale against the Devils with an upper-body issue, but his injury isn't believed to be serious, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren will finish the campaign having gone 13-11-3 while posting a 3.05 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 31 appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 29-year-old netminder post similar numbers while serving as Washington's No. 2 netminder behind Darcy Kuemper in 2023-24.