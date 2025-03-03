Lindgren secured a three-year, $9 million contract from the Capitals on Monday.

Lindgren's deal follows the Caps' decision to re-sign fellow backstop Logan Thompson to a six-year, $35.1 million back in January, locking up their netminding duo for the foreseeable future. While Lindgren was seeing an even share of the duties for much of the year, he only played in three of the Caps' eight February contests. Still, Lindgren should continue to see plenty of work down the stretch, even if he has fallen behind Thompson in the pecking order.