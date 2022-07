Lindgren penned a three-year, $3.3 million deal with the Capitals on Wednesday.

Lindgren will serve as the No. 2 option behind fellow new signing Darcy Kuemper, giving Washington a new-look crease. The 28-year-old Lindgren saw action in just five games for the Blues last season, though he did secure victories in each of those outings along with a 1.22 GAA. Still, the Caps will no doubt be hoping to utilize Lindgren more than he was last season in order to keep Kuemper ready for a playoff run.