Lindgren stopped 23 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

The Capitals' explosive attack in the first period was more than enough for Lindgren to work with. He's picked up four wins over his last five appearances, giving up just 10 goals in that span. The 31-year-old netminder struggled early in the year, but he's turned things around as part of a bigger upswing by the Capitals as a whole. Lindgren is now 5-3-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 10 appearances. Logan Thompson is likely to stay Friday in Anaheim, and with no back-to-backs over the next week, it's not immediately clear when Lindgren will next get the starting nod.