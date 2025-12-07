Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Washington summoned Clay Stevenson from AHL Hershey in a corresponding move. Lindgren will miss his second straight game when the Capitals host Columbus on Sunday, but he will be eligible to return as early as Thursday's home matchup against Carolina. However, a timeline for his recovery remains unclear.
