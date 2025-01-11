Lindgren (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren won't be eligible to play until at least Jan. 18 against Pittsburgh after moving to the IR list. He sustained the injury in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal. Lindgren has a 10-8-2 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. Washington summoned Hunter Shepard from AHL Hershey in a corresponding move to occupy the backup role behind Logan Thompson.