Lindgren allowed six goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Bruins. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Lindgren has lost his last four outings, giving up 16 goals on 77 shots in that span. He's appeared in three of the Capitals' last four games amid Logan Thompson's recent slump. With neither goalie playing well, the Capitals are stuck in a five-game skid as a team. Lindgren is down to 3-5-0 with a 3.84 GAA and an .849 save percentage over eight games. The Capitals host the Flyers on Wednesday, but Lindgren is best avoided in most fantasy formats while he works through his slump.