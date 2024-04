Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll be between the road pipes versus Buffalo.

Lindgren has appeared in 22 of the Caps' last 25 outings while posting a 12-7-3 record and 2.91 GAA. The workload isn't going to get any lighter for the backstop as long as the team remains in the mix for a wild-card spot. On the year, Lindgren has already set new personal bests in games played (46), wins (22) and shutouts (five).