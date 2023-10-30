Lindgren suffered an undisclosed injury at Monday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Lindgren's current injury concern is reportedly unrelated to the back problem that previously forced him to spend some time on injured reserve. Without any back-to-backs on the schedule in the short term, it's possible that Lindgren won't miss any games in which he would have started anyway. Even once Lindgren is back to 100 percent, Darcy Kuemper figures to remain the primary starter.