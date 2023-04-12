Lindgren (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Bruins in the third period, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren made a couple of big saves but appeared to injure himself on the play. He exited after 45:21 of ice time, stopping 33 of 36 shots, though the Capitals were down 3-1 when he left. With just one game left on the Capitals' schedule, he may be shut down for the remainder of the year.