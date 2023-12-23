Per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network, Lindgren is expected to patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Lindgren picked up the starting assignment Thursday in Columbus and was great, stopping 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. The victory boosted his record to 7-3-2 with a 2.40 GAA and .927 save percentage as he has outplayed Darcy Kuemper this season. The Lightning are tied for ninth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.41 goals per game.
