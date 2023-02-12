Lindgren allowed three goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Lindgren didn't get much support here, as the Capitals fell behind early and didn't push back much, mustering just 21 shots on goal. The 29-year-old has just one win in his last six outings. He's at 12-7-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 24 games this season. Darcy Kuemper should be in goal again for Tuesday's big divisional matchup with the Hurricanes.