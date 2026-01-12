Lindgren allowed three goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Lindgren allowed at least three goals for the fifth start in a row. The 32-year-old gave up two of those goals on Nashville power plays, which didn't help his cause in this close game. He's now at a 7-5-2 record with a 3.13 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 15 appearances. Logan Thompson is likely to be back between the pipes for Tuesday's home game versus the Canadiens.