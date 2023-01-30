Lindgren came on for Darcy Kuemper in Sunday's 5-1 defeat to the Maple Leafs, stopping six of seven shots.

This is Lindgren's second consecutive outing off the bench with his last start coming Jan. 17 versus Minnesota. With Kuemper clearly struggling, it's possible Lindgren could get the start for the final pre-All-Star break contest versus Columbus on Tuesday, though the team hasn't provided any specific confirmation yet.