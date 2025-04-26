Lindgren stopped four of five shots in relief of Logan Thompson (leg) in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Thompson's injury didn't look good, so it could be Lindgren's crease for a while in the postseason. Lindgren went 20-14-3 with a 2.73 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 39 regular-season appearances. The 31-year-old has limited experience as a starter, but if he's forced to close out this first-round series, he may find some motivation by playing against his former team.