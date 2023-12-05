Lindgen stopped 19 of 22 shots in Monday's 6-0 loss to Arizona after starter Darcy Kuemper was pulled.

Kuemper, who picked up the loss in the contest, got the hook before the end of the first period after surrendering three goals on five shots. Lindgren has 5-2-0 record this season with a 2.46 GAA and a .928 save percentage over eight appearances.