Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Making season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren will get the start for Sunday's battle with the Rangers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
It will be the 2025-26 season debut for Lindgren on Sunday night, the second of a back-to-back for the Capitals. The 31-year-old saw action in 39 games last season, posting a record of 20-14-4, a 2.73 GAA and a .894 save percentage. He faces a Rangers team, also on the second of a back-to-back, that has filled the net 15 times through three games this year.
