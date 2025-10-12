Lindgren will get the start for Sunday's battle with the Rangers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

It will be the 2025-26 season debut for Lindgren on Sunday night, the second of a back-to-back for the Capitals. The 31-year-old saw action in 39 games last season, posting a record of 20-14-4, a 2.73 GAA and a .894 save percentage. He faces a Rangers team, also on the second of a back-to-back, that has filled the net 15 times through three games this year.