Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Nabs win on New Year's Eve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren made 22 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The veteran netminder never relinquished the lead after Tom Wilson put the Caps ahead 2-1 midway through the second period. Lindgren had just one regulation loss in his final eight outings of 2025, going 5-1-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .894 save percentage since Nov. 17.
