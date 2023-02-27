Lindgren stopped 16 of 18 shots after replacing Darcy Kuemper midway through the second period of Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Sabres.

He was only marginally more effective than Kuemper was, as the Capitals' defense was the real culprit in the poor afternoon showing. Lindgren only saw action in three games in February and didn't pick up a win, and on the season he has a 2.74 GAA and .905 save percentage through 26 appearances.